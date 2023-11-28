ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 28 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.180 20.00% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.260 -11.65% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.200 14.29% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.220 12.82% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.000 -6.10% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.100 9.89% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.315 -4.55% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 11.010 9.01% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.215 -4.44% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.145 7.41% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.600 -3.49% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.890 6.59% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.100 -3.08% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.415 6.39% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.067 -2.90% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.050 6.06% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 14.580 -2.80% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.480 5.53% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.130 -2.66% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.770 5.48% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.660 -2.64% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.885 5.01% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.950 -2.46% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.420 5.00% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.610 -2.43% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 4.84% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.740 -1.79% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.610 4.82% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.090 -1.74% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.435 4.74% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 27.210 -1.66% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.650 4.33% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.305 -1.61% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.370 4.23% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.210 -1.58% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.240 4.20% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.975 -1.52% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.605 3.88% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.810 -1.40%

