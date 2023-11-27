ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 27 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.175 9.38% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 -9.09% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.091 8.33% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.690 -5.63% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.700 5.41% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.280 -4.93% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.400 3.90% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.400 -4.76% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.760 3.83% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.545 3.69% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.330 -4.35% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.585 3.59% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.135 -4.22% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.350 3.52% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.355 -4.05% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 65.000 3.47% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.610 -3.90% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.990 2.89% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 15.400 2.67% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.985 -3.43% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 14.580 2.60% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.425 -3.41% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.200 2.56% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.980 -3.41% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.615 2.50% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.430 -3.38% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.615 2.50% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.450 -3.32% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.840 2.44% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.000 -3.15% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.330 2.31% RGN – REGION GROUP 1.970 -2.96% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 15.640 2.22% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.990 -2.94% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.420 2.20% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.000 -2.91% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.410 2.17% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.360 -2.86%

