FXTRADING.com Unveils the Revolutionary FXT: A Full Suite of Trading Solutions and Platforms, Ushering in a New Era of Forex Trading

PR NewsWire | Nov 24 2023

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FXTRADING.com, a leading forex broker based in Sydney and part of the Gleneagle Group of Companies, is proud to announce the launch of its most innovative and comprehensive trading ecosystem to date – the FXT. This transformative platform is not merely an array of applications but a full suite of trading solutions and platforms, meticulously crafted to enhance the trading experience for traders and affiliates alike.



‘Elevate Your Trading Experience with the New FXT’ – Unveiling the latest suite of FXTRADING.com trading platforms and products, including an advanced client portal, intuitive mobile app, and dynamic affiliate portal. Each component is designed to enhance the trading experience, offering unparalleled access and tools to our clients.

A Pioneering Leap in Trading Technology:

The FXT platform represents the culmination of extensive research, innovative engineering, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. FXTRADING.com is thrilled to present this avant-garde trading ecosystem, transcending conventional boundaries by integrating cutting-edge technology, advanced usability, and a comprehensive suite of tools designed to catapult trading efficiency and effectiveness to a very high standard. The platform combines an advanced client portal with a dynamic trading platform, enabling clients to dive into trading and market analysis immediately upon logging in.

Key Features of the New FXT Platform:

Innovative Client Portal and Trading Platform: The FXT platform offers a synergistic combination of a client portal and dynamic trading platform, enriched with advanced market analysis tools. This combination provides a streamlined and effective trading experience, equipping clients with essential insights and capabilities for navigating the rapidly evolving forex market. Sophisticated Mobile App: Demonstrating FXTRADING.com’s commitment to mobility and accessibility, the new mobile app offers complete trading functionality, real-time market data, and account management tools.. Revamped Affiliate Portal: The affiliate portal has been redesigned to enhance analytics and growth tools, fostering profitable and enduring partnerships. FXT partners gain access to comprehensive reporting on business performance and an extensive array of marketing resources to amplify business growth. Vibrant Copy Trading Community: FXT invites traders and signal providers to engage in its dynamic copy trading community, promoting a collaborative environment for traders of all skill levels.

Bridging Institutional and Retail Trading:

"FXTRADING.com, anchored in investment banking, strives to bring institutional-grade trading environments and tools to our retail clients," emphasises Lance Rosenberg, Managing Director. "Our commitment is to empower traders at all levels, from novices to seasoned professionals, enabling them to thrive in the fast-paced and evolving world of forex trading."

Embrace the Future of Trading:

FXTRADING.com invites traders globally to experience the FXT platform, a symbol of our unwavering commitment to superior trading experiences and customer service.

For more information and to start your journey with FXT, visit www.fxtrading.com .

