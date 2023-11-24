ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 24 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.225 9.76% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.910 -10.53% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.250 8.70% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 8.11% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.640 -6.41% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.165 6.45% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.440 -6.38% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.420 5.00% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.780 -6.08% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.850 4.98% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 15.000 -4.88% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.730 -4.58% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.380 4.11% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.070 -4.11% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.185 3.95% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.190 -3.88% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.280 3.41% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.130 2.90% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.270 -3.40% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.560 2.76% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.865 -3.37% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.195 2.63% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.510 -3.31% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.640 2.50% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.150 -3.23% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.035 2.48% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 64.050 -3.17% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.084 2.44% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 10.000 -3.10% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.695 2.42% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.450 2.37% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.720 -2.82% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.610 2.22% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.385 -2.53% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.705 2.17% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.010 -2.42%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms