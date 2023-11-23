ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-11-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 6.90% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.600 -39.70% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.770 5.99% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.205 -21.15% AMP – AMP LIMITED 0.900 5.88% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.290 5.31% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.840 -6.71% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.690 5.13% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.465 -5.48% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 5.00% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.055 -5.38% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.800 4.12% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.630 -5.26% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.165 4.02% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.730 -5.19% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.400 3.90% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.500 -4.76% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.610 3.54% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.200 -4.48% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.930 3.49% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.000 -4.31% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.870 3.24% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 8.500 -4.28% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 4.250 2.91% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.035 -4.17% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 11.900 2.59% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.365 -3.95% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.400 2.47% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.375 -3.85% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 134.810 2.37% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.620 -3.55% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.620 2.26% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.690 -3.50% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 6.820 2.25% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.300 2.22% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.600 -3.23% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.220 2.09% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.630 -3.20%

