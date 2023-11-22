ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 22 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.130 18.18% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.225 -33.24% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.115 5.69% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.084 -11.58% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.310 4.80% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 -9.38% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.495 4.18% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.330 -7.64% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.750 3.45% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.390 -6.64% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.450 3.19% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.750 -5.78% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.170 3.03% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 33.110 -5.43% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.350 2.76% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.120 2.75% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.665 -5.00% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.380 2.70% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.445 -4.93% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.840 2.44% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.160 -4.92% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.545 2.32% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.390 -4.88% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 57.220 2.12% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.350 -4.79% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.300 2.12% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 15.190 2.08% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.300 -4.76% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.045 1.95% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.450 -4.61% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.595 1.92% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 11.600 -4.45% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.990 1.90% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 8.880 -4.41% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.160 1.89% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 3.300 -4.35% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 13.740 1.85% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.770 -4.35%

