ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 21 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.405 10.96% SSR – SSR MINING INC 16.900 -4.84% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 10.34% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.725 -4.61% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.165 10.00% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.110 10.00% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.045 -4.13% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.350 7.03% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.090 -3.96% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.095 6.74% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.245 -3.92% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.980 6.42% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.560 -3.40% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.140 5.84% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 33.250 -3.09% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.560 5.79% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.180 -3.02% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.195 5.41% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.280 -2.93% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.660 5.40% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.050 -2.56% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.290 5.01% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.300 -2.54% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.995 4.74% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.720 -2.53% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 10.260 4.69% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 4.010 -2.43% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.700 4.48% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.840 -2.41% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.590 4.26% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 6.590 -2.37% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.790 4.13% RGN – REGION GROUP 2.060 -2.37% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.520 4.11% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.970 -2.36% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.040 4.00% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 14.720 -2.32% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.260 4.00% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.170 -2.09%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms