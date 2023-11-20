ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 20 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 -12.12% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.130 4.68% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.670 -9.46% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.615 3.86% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.770 -8.53% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.120 3.41% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 8.970 3.22% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.920 3.16% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.420 -4.72% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.000 3.09% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.740 -4.59% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.050 3.06% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.950 -4.52% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.390 3.06% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.535 -4.46% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.090 3.04% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.430 -4.03% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 12.500 2.97% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.365 -3.95% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 13.280 2.95% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.950 2.86% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.135 -3.81% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.440 2.86% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.077 -3.75% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 53.690 2.82% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.420 -3.73% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.550 2.71% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.800 -3.61% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 89.150 2.67% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.400 -3.45% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 4.110 2.49% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 5.830 -3.16% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.900 2.37% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.310 -3.13% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 11.470 2.32% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.090 -3.11%

