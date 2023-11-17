ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-11-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.



Company Price Change Company Price Change DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.160 6.42% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.935 -8.29% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 4.010 4.97% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.089 -8.25% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.870 4.24% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.540 -6.27% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.390 4.22% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.600 -5.60% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.375 4.17% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.050 -4.65% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.750 4.17% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 28.080 -4.36% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.380 4.11% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.380 -4.17% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.110 3.94% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 8.690 -3.98% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.760 3.89% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.620 -3.93% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.230 3.80% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.990 -3.86% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.830 3.75% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.770 -3.75% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.430 3.63% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.770 -3.48% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.455 3.56% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.835 -3.42% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.545 3.34% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.230 -3.33% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.970 3.19% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.750 -3.31% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.570 3.16% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.165 3.13% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.405 2.93% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.475 -2.96% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.020 2.91% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 10.700 -2.90% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.840 2.79% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.505 -2.88%

