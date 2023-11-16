FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-11-2023

Australia | 12:42 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ALQ)) - ALS Ltd
  • ((ALL)) - Aristocrat Leisure
  • ((CAT)) - Catapult International
  • ((360)) - Life360
  • ((NUF)) - Nufarm
  • ((SKO)) - Serko

