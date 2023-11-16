FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-11-2023

Australia | 12:42 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ALQ)) - ALS Ltd
- ((ALL)) - Aristocrat Leisure
- ((CAT)) - Catapult International
- ((360)) - Life360
- ((NUF)) - Nufarm
- ((SKO)) - Serko
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE