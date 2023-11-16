ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 16 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.660 7.62% AMP – AMP LIMITED 0.855 -15.76%
CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.430 6.17% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.090 -8.02%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.710 5.04% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.097 -7.62%
COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 5.00% 360 – LIFE360 INC 8.260 -6.98%
CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.300 4.28% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.590 -5.92%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.460 4.21% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.725 -5.84%
ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.520 3.75% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.985 -5.74%
ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.130 3.67% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.165 -5.71%
IRE – IRESS LIMITED 5.790 3.39% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.100 -5.53%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 3.23% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.030 -5.07%
OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.440 3.23% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.600 -4.76%
IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.520 3.05% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.410 -4.75%
IPH – IPH LIMITED 6.940 2.97% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.315 -4.55%
LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 6.700 2.92% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.535 -4.36%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 14.530 2.69% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.850 -4.32%
ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.700 2.66% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 29.230 -4.16%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 2.56% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.320 -4.15%
SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.055 2.43% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.520 -4.10%
BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.000 2.39% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.180 -4.07%
ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.075 2.38% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.185 -4.05%

