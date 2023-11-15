ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 15 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|3.540
|11.67%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|2.150
|-10.42%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.410
|11.46%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|23.420
|-5.49%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|1.020
|10.87%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.100
|-4.76%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|11.000
|10.33%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.105
|-4.55%
|APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|1.535
|10.04%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|15.050
|-4.26%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|9.170
|8.78%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|6.740
|-3.85%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|5.120
|8.70%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|18.780
|-3.44%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.380
|8.57%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.010
|-2.88%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|4.810
|8.09%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.855
|-2.84%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.405
|8.00%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|5.410
|-2.52%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.100
|7.53%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.195
|-2.50%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.155
|6.90%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.830
|-2.35%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.155
|6.90%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|1.835
|-2.13%
|GPT – GPT GROUP
|4.190
|6.89%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.185
|-2.07%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|3.110
|6.87%
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|13.410
|-2.05%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.090
|6.86%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.510
|-1.92%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|4.430
|6.49%
|SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
|0.270
|-1.82%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.920
|6.23%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|1.710
|-1.72%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|1.535
|6.23%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|28.830
|-1.70%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|4.030
|6.05%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|4.740
|-1.66%
