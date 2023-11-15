ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 15 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change CXL – CALIX LIMITED 3.540 11.67% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.150 -10.42% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.410 11.46% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 23.420 -5.49% APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.020 10.87% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 11.000 10.33% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.535 10.04% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 15.050 -4.26% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.170 8.78% IPH – IPH LIMITED 6.740 -3.85% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.120 8.70% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 18.780 -3.44% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.380 8.57% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.010 -2.88% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 4.810 8.09% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.855 -2.84% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.405 8.00% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.410 -2.52% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.100 7.53% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.195 -2.50% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.155 6.90% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.830 -2.35% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 6.90% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.835 -2.13% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.190 6.89% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.185 -2.07% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.110 6.87% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 13.410 -2.05% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.090 6.86% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.510 -1.92% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.430 6.49% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.270 -1.82% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.920 6.23% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.710 -1.72% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.535 6.23% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 28.830 -1.70% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.030 6.05% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.740 -1.66%

