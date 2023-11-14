ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 14 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.425 10.39% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.370 -10.46% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 11.590 8.52% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.395 -9.42% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.040 6.67% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.020 -4.67% 360 – LIFE360 INC 8.390 6.07% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.740 6.04% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.640 -3.81% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.865 5.67% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.000 -3.58% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.585 5.67% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.910 5.43% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.390 -3.33% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.975 5.41% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.040 -3.26% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.200 5.26% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.190 -3.25% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 5.00% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 27.970 -3.22% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.210 4.76% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.500 -3.19% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.400 4.51% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.500 -3.19% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.400 4.35% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.570 4.32% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 18.940 -2.77% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.570 4.08% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.535 -2.73% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.260 4.00% SSR – SSR MINING INC 17.600 -2.71% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.395 3.95% TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 3.870 -2.03% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 17.530 3.85% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 33.530 -1.73% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.630 3.82% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.530 -1.56%

