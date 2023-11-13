The Monday Report – 13 November 2023

Daily Market Reports | Nov 13 2023

By Greg Peel

Misled?

The ASX200 wasted no time in falling back through 7000 on Friday triggering a -50 point fall to late morning, before calm was restored and the market went quiet through the afternoon.

Wall Street’s fall provided the impetus, driven by a jump back in bond yields. Aussie bond yields rose 7-9 points in response. This drove down all the usual suspects, with all sectors closing in the red.

It was nevertheless later revealed the US office of the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China suffered a ransomware attack on Thursday night, thus disrupting the bond market during the 30-year bond auction. It was weak demand for this auction that had Wall Street running scared.

To that end, Wall Street bounced back on Friday night. Big time. The rally was all tech-driven, and US bond yields were flat. Hence, our futures were up only 24 points on Saturday morning, and the index closed on Friday at 6976.

Which means…I think you can figure it out.

Energy (-1.5%) and utilities (-1.7%) were the worst performing sectors on Friday on lower oil prices. Oil prices were higher on Friday night.

The banks (-1.0%) led the losses in market-cap terms, with National Bank ((NAB)) falling another -1.7% as brokers responded to Thursday’s result.

Communication services gave back some of the benefits of the Optus debacle (-0.9%), with falls in all other sectors more modest. Healthcare only just dipped into the red while materials (-0.2%) was a case of gold offsetting gains elsewhere.

Avita Medical ((AVH)) jumped 16.7% on its quarterly update, but is not in the index. APM Human Services ((APM)) issued a profit warning and its shares were punished by -20%.

Following on from the RBA’s rate hike last week, the news did not get much better on Friday with the Statement on Monetary Policy. The RBA has lifted its year-end inflation forecast to 4.5% from a prior 3.9%, not reaching 3% before mid-2025.

GDP is expected to grow 1.6% by year-end, up from 0.9%, and gradually reach 2.4% by end-2025.

These are simply educated guesses and can change with the wind, but they do suggest the “higher for longer” theme is pretty well cemented, and that the RBA may not be done hiking just yet.