ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 13 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.310 18.28% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.540 -12.50% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.115 9.52% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.810 -11.74% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.505 7.45% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.145 -9.38% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 4.930 5.12% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.195 -7.14% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.610 4.09% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.610 3.44% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.715 -5.92% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.470 3.23% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.920 -5.08% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 135.830 3.20% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.895 -4.79% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.700 3.05% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 28.710 3.01% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.091 -4.21% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.120 2.75% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.570 -3.98% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.290 2.59% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.460 -3.91% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.470 2.47% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 5.380 -3.76% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.070 2.39% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.805 -3.73% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.430 2.08% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.078 -3.70% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.230 2.07% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.790 -3.66% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.490 2.05% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.550 -3.51% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.275 1.85% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.425 -3.39% ALU – ALTIUM 42.880 1.83% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.430 -3.28% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 29.500 1.72% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.505 -3.22%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms