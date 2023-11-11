GameDay partner with Cricket Hong Kong, China

PR NewsWire | 7:07 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GameDay, powered by Stack Sports and in conjunction with Stack Team App, have partnered with Cricket Hong Kong, China to create a streamlined database and communication framework for their High-Performance Pathways division.



The project is designed to ultimately enhance the digital experience of pathway players and track their engagement throughout their journey from developing to high performance athletes, while also providing a valuable cloud-based resource for cricket administrators across the pathway programmes.

GameDay are incredibly excited to be working with Cricket Hong Kong, China on this initiative. We see this partnership as a great opportunity to truly unlock the long term potential of the connection between GameDay and Stack Team App from a database and communication perspective.

We love the vision and drive that the team at CHKC have, and can see some real value being unlocked for the organisation’s administrators and also the players, coaches, and administrators that are engaged with the programmes.

Daniel Smith, Stack Team App general manager, said: "Stack Team App is excited about our new partnership with Cricket Hong Kong, China.

"It is set to be a game-changer, enhancing communication on and off the field and bringing the Cricket Hong Kong, China community closer together than ever before."

Mark Farmer, Cricket Hong Kong, China men’s talent pathway manager, said: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with GameDay, revolutionising the administration and operation of our high-performance pathways.

"Our partnership introduces cutting-edge database and communication solutions, optimising administration, stakeholder communication, and player tracking that will contribute significantly to the continued growth and effectiveness of our high-performance programmes."

About GameDay

GameDay, part of the Stack Sports family, have been providing next generation sports management technology solutions in the Australian market since 2001 and have extended their key markets to include the United Kingdom, Europe and New Zealand. GameDay provides a range of solutions including membership management, competition and tournament management, event/ticketing platforms and various digital websites, e- commerce, and online auction fundraising solutions. GameDay works with a wide variety of organisations including grassroots sporting clubs/associations, professional clubs/teams, national governing bodies, event providers along with charities and foundations.

More information on GameDay’s customers and the GameDay product suite can be found by visiting www.mygameday.app .

About Cricket Hong Kong, China

Cricket Hong Kong, China is the Governing Body for Cricket in Hong Kong, China. Established as the Hong Kong Cricket Association in 1968, CHKC is Hong Kong’s representative at the?International Cricket Council?and is an associate member having been admitted as a member of that body since 1969. It is also a member of the?Asian Cricket Council.

To find out more about Cricket Hong Kong, China, please visit: www.hkcricket.org .

About Stack Team App

Stack Team App is a platform that allows teams and social groups to improve communication by creating their very own customisable smartphone app with a dynamically updating website.

Users can choose from a huge range of features and create an app in less than 10 minutes.

Utilising the latest mobile technology, Stack Team App has addressed two main concerns with running a sports club:

Making life easier for volunteers via simplified communication to all members.

Generating additional revenue via commercial opportunities and increased member engagement.

Stack Team App was developed via extensive market research gained from club presidents, coaches, players, supporters, parents and successful business people, all of whom have critical input in running a successful sporting club.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry.

The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organisations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organisations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit www.stacksports.com .

