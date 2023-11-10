FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 10-11-2023

Australia | 11:50 AM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((SQ2)) - Block
- ((JHX)) - James Hardie Industries
- ((MQG)) - Macquarie Group
- ((NAB)) - National Australia Bank
- ((ORI)) - Orica
- ((WBC)) - Westpac
- ((XRO)) - Xero
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE