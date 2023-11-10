ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-11-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 10.53% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.760 -20.72% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.460 10.05% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.635 -7.37% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 131.620 5.59% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.081 -6.90% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.095 5.56% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.365 -6.41% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.335 4.69% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.045 -6.28% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.990 4.19% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.940 -6.00% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.090 3.32% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.510 -5.90% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 23.680 3.27% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.120 3.00% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.410 2.92% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.620 -4.71% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.715 2.88% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.595 2.59% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.770 -4.32% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.875 2.46% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.410 -3.98% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.570 2.29% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.130 -3.95% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.140 2.24% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.470 2.17% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.330 -3.78% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 53.930 1.79% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.030 -3.56% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 21.420 1.71% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.540 -3.54% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 5.790 1.58% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.500 -3.54% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 17.250 1.53% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.770 -3.48%

