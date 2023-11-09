Best Workplaces for Women in 2023 announced by Great Place To Work Australia

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture will honor 50 companies in the country as the Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023 in Australia. The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback.

The Best Workplaces for Women list is determined using Great Place To Work’s For All™ methodology to evaluate hundreds of Certified™ Great Place To Work organisations across Australia.

The Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organisation’s culture by responding to 60 statements on a 5-point scale and answering two open-ended questions.

Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. In addition, companies provide organisational data like size, location, industry, and the number of women in the workforce and management positions.



"The Best Workplaces for Women list is based on data representative of over 40,000 employee voices from women in Great Place To Work Certified™ organisations across Australia, said Mr Roland Wee, Managing Director of Great Place To Work Australia."

"We have indeed made great strides in closing gender disparity in Australian companies and the recent legislation to publish gender pay gap from 2024 is yet another step in the right direction.

"However, as long as we rely on legislation to enforce it, we will never be able to reach true equality. Great Place To Work Certified companies must lead the way in making the workplace fairer and more equitable for all.

"We congratulate the companies listed on The Best Workplaces for Women 2023 List and they are indeed the best-of-the-best, as validated by the voices of their employees", said Mr Wee.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to earn Great Place To Work Certification.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a great place to work For All.

Best Workplaces™ for Women list 2023 – 50 organisations have been listed, and appear published in alphabetical order:

AbbVie Alluvium Group Arjo Australia Avenue Dental BeiGene Australia Pty Ltd Berkley Insurance Company BGL Corporate Solutions Pty Ltd Blue Connections IT Boston Scientific Bristol Myers Squibb Australia Carlisle Homes Carnival Australia Cashrewards Cisco Collar Ecosure EML Frontline Recruitment Group and Express Employment Professionals Australia & New Zealand General Mills Greenstone Financial Services Harrison.ai Henry Schein Australia Hub Australia InfoTrack Insight Enterprises Australia Intuit Quickbooks Australia Invest Blue Jaybro Group Kelly+Partners Chartered Accountants Lockton Companies Australia Mantel Group Mastercard Australia NeuroRehab Allied Health Network Nous Group Nurse Next Door Home Care Services OzHarvest PageGroup Australia Queensland Country Bank Ralph Lauren REA Group Reckitt Australia & New Zealand Robert Half Sandoz Slalom Smokeball Sparro & Jack Nimble Starlight Children’s Foundation Swisse Wellness (H&H Group) Uber Australia PTY LTD Zoetis Australia

