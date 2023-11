CGS-CIMB Securities Establishes New Joint Venture with Australia’s Petra Capital, Expands Offerings to Asia-Based Clients

PR NewsWire | Nov 08 2023

Research distribution and trading agreement will enhance Australia equity offerings to Asia-based clients and facilitate two-way capital flow

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CGS-CIMB Securities (CGS-CIMB) announced today that it has entered into a research distribution and trading joint venture (JV) with Australia’s Petra Capital. The JV will enhance CGS-CIMB’s offerings to its clients in Asia, increasing their access to Australia’s well-established capital market and high-quality market research. The JV will also see the two parties working to facilitate two-way capital flow between Asia and Australia, and CGS-CIMB will be Petra Capital’s preferred execution partner for Asian equities.

Petra Capital is an Australian, wholesale, stockbroking firm, specialising in industrial and mining companies. Petra Capital provides a range of specialist services, including equity capital raisings for Australia Stock Exchange (ASX) listed companies, research, marketing, as well as on-market sales support and trading. Since inception in 2007, Petra Capital has raised over $10 billion and consistently ranks top 20 for equity raising activity in the Australian market.

Ms Carol Fong, Group CEO of CGS-CIMB Securities, said: "We are pleased to partner with Petra Capital to bridge the capital flow between Australia– and Asia-based investors. Australia is an important investment destination for global investors, and this partnership opens up a new geography for our clients looking to diversify their portfolios. Petra Capital has a strong track record of capital-raising for ASX-listed companies as well as award-winning institutional research capabilities. This important partnership will allow us to extend our distribution capabilities into Australia as well as provide access to Petra’s clients looking to invest in Asia."

Mr George Marias, Managing Director of Petra Capital, said: "We are delighted to form a strategic partnership with CGS-CIMB, which has a strong presence in over 15 countries and well-leveraged to the rapidly growing Asian markets. This provides broader capital access opportunities for ASX-listed companies, as well as strategic Asian introductions. Similarly, the partnership allows CGS-CIMB to benefit from investments into Australia’s primary industries, access to Australia’s large savings pools and distribution avenues for leading Asian research."

About CGS-CIMB Securities

CGS-CIMB Securities (CGS-CIMB) is a leading integrated financial services provider in Asia. It is a joint venture between CGS International Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Galaxy Securities Co. Ltd., and CIMB Group Sdn Bhd.

Through a network of local offices, branches, and strategic partners, we have a direct global presence in 15 countries and territories, providing a truly Asian perspective. We are well-positioned as Asia’s leading financial gateway with a core focus on deep-dive research and in-depth analysis on equities and financial products. We are a customer-centric firm and focus on value creation for clients, offering a suite of investment and financial solutions for retail and institutional clients. Our businesses include retail broking, institutional equities, derivatives, prime services, equities research, wealth management and online broking.

Backed by an award-winning research team, we have one of the most comprehensive research coverages of approximately 600 stocks, with another 2,500 from our research partners globally. Our strong research capabilities form the backbone of our product and service offerings, connecting clients to opportunities.

