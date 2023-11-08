ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-11-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.250 38.89% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.081 22.73% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.110 -4.31% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 46.970 13.76% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.480 -4.25% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 12.24% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.640 -4.13% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.087 8.75% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.350 -4.01% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.550 7.64% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.170 -3.70% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.215 7.50% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.395 -3.66% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.780 6.91% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.660 -3.21% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.410 6.78% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.815 6.54% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.620 -2.93% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.880 6.52% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.175 -2.89% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.250 6.38% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.850 -2.89% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.940 6.21% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.380 -2.82% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.385 5.48% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.175 -2.78% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.095 4.40% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.385 -2.53% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 53.270 3.94% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.790 -2.45% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 3.280 3.80% IGO – IGO LIMITED 9.360 -2.40% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 10.470 3.66% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.560 -2.29% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 2.040 3.55% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.455 -2.15% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.090 3.50% SSR – SSR MINING INC 18.600 -2.11%

