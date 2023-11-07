Climate Salad calls for nominations for the Climate Tech Awards, to be announced at the 2023 Climate Tech Festival

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s pioneer climate tech community Climate Salad is calling for nominations for the Climate Tech Awards before they close this Friday 10 November, in celebration of the people and companies contributing most towards Australia’s climate change technologies.



Mick Liubinskas, the Co-Founder of Climate Salad

Award categories will span contributions to research and development, the most growth in international markets, the biggest impact, community contributions, most impactful newcomer, women in the sector, best climate tech mentor, and climate tech investor.

Winners will be announced at the Climate Salad-hosted Climate Tech Festival at the Sydney Town Hall on 28 November, running from 9am to 8pm and expected to be attended by 50+ climate tech companies and 500+ climate tech investors, corporates, and industry leaders.

The festival will feature climate tech leaders from around the world, including Sophie Purdom from New York (founder of Climate Tech VC & Planeteer Capital ), Craig Reucassel (writer and comedian from The Chaser ), Olympia Yarger (ACT Australian of the Year and founder and CEO of Goterra ), Dan Fitzgerald (Managing Partner of ReGen Ventures ), and Camille Goldstone-Henry (founder of Xylo Systems ), among others.

Partners already confirmed to support the event this year include Wollemi, Pollination, GiantLeap, MainSequence, Blackbird Ventures, KPMG High Growth Ventures, Ecotone Partners, AWS Startups, and Grok Ventures.

The Climate Tech Festival aims to champion the USD $20.34 billion global climate tech industry, which has grown by 23 percent since 2022, and which has proven to be the industry most resilient to declining tech investments in Australia.

Climate Salad’s 2023 Industry Report surveyed 228 Australian climate tech companies valued at over $4.12 billion, and found that over the past 12 months alone, the companies had raised over $553 million and had an existing annual revenue of $385 million.

Together these companies had also already reduced or removed ~2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, demonstrating the incredible power of this critical industry, according to Climate Salad.

Climate Salad founder, Mick Liubinskas, said "Climate tech startups are at the forefront of building the solutions we need to transition to a sustainable, environmentally positive world. We already have a strong foundation of research, innovation and entrepreneurship and now is the time to take these companies global.

"The annual Climate Tech Festival and Awards last year was the go-to event for entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, customers and supporters to build the climate solutions the world needs, with over 550 registrants. We expect this year to be even bigger and better."

# # #

Climate Salad ( www.climatesalad.com /) is Australia’s pioneer climate tech community, aiming to help make Australia a world leader in building climate solutions. Our mission is to bring together 1,000 Australian climate tech companies and help 100 of them with international expansion by 2030. Currently, Climate Salad has 400 companies, 1,000 individual members, and over 10,000 followers. It supports the industry through community, tools, and programs.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms