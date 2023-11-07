ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-11-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.066 26.92% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.091 -8.08% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 12.50% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.235 -6.00% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.180 9.09% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.110 -5.53% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.410 7.89% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.805 -5.50% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.950 5.41% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.325 -4.41% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.220 4.23% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 9.230 -4.35% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.530 4.14% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.850 -4.33% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.395 3.95% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.885 -4.32% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.130 3.77% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.580 -3.95% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 84.100 3.04% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.660 -3.68% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.680 3.03% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.760 -3.18% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.450 3.01% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.800 -3.00% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.850 2.88% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.040 2.84% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 21.330 -2.69% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.590 2.78% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.365 -2.67% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.120 2.75% CSR – CSR LIMITED 5.650 -2.59% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 62.210 2.62% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.190 -2.56% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.590 2.57% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.575 -2.54% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 16.970 2.54% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.970 -2.48% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.130 2.48% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.200 -2.44%

