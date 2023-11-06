David Beckham Signs Deal with TEMPUR to Promote The Benefits Of Sleep

PR NewsWire | Nov 06 2023

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TEMPUR, a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of premium bedding products worldwide, has today announced the signing of David Beckham as its newest brand ambassador.



David Beckham poses to announce partnership with Tempur Sealy International

Best known for his 20 year football career which saw him win league titles in four countries and captain the England national team for six years, Beckham is one of the most recognisable and popular athletes in the world. Since his retirement from football, he has gone on to build multiple successful businesses including fulfilling a lifelong ambition to be an owner of an MLS football club, Inter Miami CF.

Beckham values the importance of sleep and recovery for athletes, and has seen firsthand how restful sleep can improve athletic performance and overall well-being.

"Quality sleep has always been essential for me as an athlete, and now as a father, husband, and business owner. It helps me to be the best version of myself in every area of my life," said Beckham. "Having slept on TEMPUR for many years, I’m excited to work alongside them and champion the incredible benefits that a great night’s sleep can bring."

Scott Thompson, CEO & Chairman of Tempur Sealy International, said "TEMPUR’s mission is to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. With David Beckham, we have the perfect partnership to showcase our leading technology and innovation in the premium bedding market."

David Beckham joins TEMPUR as the brand ambassador for its key markets in the high growth Asia Pacific region. His new campaign with TEMPUR will debut in early 2024.

Mr Thompson continued, "TEMPUR is very excited about the new partnership and we believe it will help bring the message of the importance of great sleep to consumers in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand."

A new global survey, commissioned by TEMPUR of over 1,000 sports men and women, found that a massive 94% believe that improving their sleep has a positive impact on their athletic performance, and 92% agree that good sleep is what can be the difference between good and great performance when competing.* Improved focus (67%), communication (52%), and the ability to train more effectively (49%) were named as the top advantages that sleep brings.

A separate survey of over 23,000 adults globally found that the vast majority (87%) believe sleep is important to their long-term health.** Many respondents listed sleep as ‘very important’ (87%) to them, more than time with family (84%), being fit and active (79%) and spending time with friends (69%). In fact, it came second in importance only to mental health (88%).

For more information about TEMPUR, please visit https://www.tempur.com

Notes to Editors

*Survey of 1,000 adults conducted by Research Without Barriers in October 2023

**Survey of 23,857 conducted by Tempur Sealy between 18th May – 5th June 2023 as a part of their global brand tracker survey

Contact

Media Contact: [email protected]

About TEMPUR

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster®. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 700+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms