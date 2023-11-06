ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 06 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.380 11.76% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.080 -11.11% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.052 8.33% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.210 -8.68% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 5.640 8.25% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.010 -8.18% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.330 8.20% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 76.100 -6.26% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.980 7.69% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.099 -5.71% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.230 7.42% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.955 -4.98% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.520 7.23% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.350 -4.61% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.785 6.80% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.925 -3.65% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.880 5.92% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.090 -3.54% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 5.88% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.610 -3.33% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 19.430 5.14% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.440 -3.17% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.690 5.13% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.990 -3.05% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.120 4.95% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 12.820 -3.03% SSR – SSR MINING INC 18.650 4.95% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.410 -2.87% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.430 4.76% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.770 4.73% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.340 -2.86% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.960 4.59% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.480 -2.79% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.890 4.57% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.375 -2.60% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.510 4.50% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.790 -2.57% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.790 4.36% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.710 -2.56%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms