ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 03 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SQ2 – BLOCK INC 81.180 25.18% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.930 -27.17% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.090 15.38% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 11.040 -9.66% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.960 12.94% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.580 -8.67% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.175 12.90% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.540 -5.58% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.900 12.07% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.020 -4.72% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.048 11.63% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.760 10.95% SSR – SSR MINING INC 17.770 -3.16% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.665 9.90% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 13.220 -3.08% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.245 8.89% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.810 -2.43% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.830 8.85% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.830 -2.35% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.250 8.50% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.365 -2.15% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.385 8.45% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.150 -1.92% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.460 8.15% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.180 -1.89% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 7.53% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.325 -1.85% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.180 6.91% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.005 -1.47% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 6.67% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.700 -1.46% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.100 6.28% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.145 -1.29% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.600 6.19% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.525 -1.29% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.350 6.01% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.540 -1.25% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.380 5.98% RMD – RESMED INC 23.150 -1.24%

