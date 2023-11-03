ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 03 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|81.180
|25.18%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|1.930
|-27.17%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.090
|15.38%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|11.040
|-9.66%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.960
|12.94%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.580
|-8.67%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.175
|12.90%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|2.540
|-5.58%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.900
|12.07%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.020
|-4.72%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.048
|11.63%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.105
|-4.55%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.760
|10.95%
|SSR – SSR MINING INC
|17.770
|-3.16%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|1.665
|9.90%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|13.220
|-3.08%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.245
|8.89%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.810
|-2.43%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|2.830
|8.85%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|0.830
|-2.35%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.250
|8.50%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.365
|-2.15%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.385
|8.45%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|7.150
|-1.92%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.460
|8.15%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.180
|-1.89%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.100
|7.53%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.325
|-1.85%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|4.180
|6.91%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|1.005
|-1.47%
|RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.160
|6.67%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|2.700
|-1.46%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|1.100
|6.28%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.145
|-1.29%
|TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
|0.600
|6.19%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.525
|-1.29%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.350
|6.01%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|5.540
|-1.25%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|6.380
|5.98%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|23.150
|-1.24%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On