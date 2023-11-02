CRISIL Appoints Two Key Executives to Lead Global Expansion

PR NewsWire | 5:33 PM

Jan Larsen to Head CRISIL GR&RS, Duncan McCredie to Head Coalition Greenwich

MUMBAI, India and STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CRISIL Limited, the leading global analytics company, has appointed two senior executives, Jan Larsen and Duncan McCredie, to lead its expansion into global markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jan and Duncan, two global leaders who have created impact in the financial services industry through transformational work cutting across banking, strategy and digital solutions. Their combined expertise and experience make them ideal leaders to drive global growth for CRISIL’s risk, research and benchmarking solutions," says Amish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO of CRISIL Ltd. "These senior-level appointments affirm our commitment to be a trusted partner of choice for clients, leveraging our data and analytical capabilities to help them pursue growth while managing risk."

Based in New York, Jan will lead the CRISIL Global Research & Risk Solutions (GR&RS) business by helping financial institutions navigate investment management, financial and non-financial risk, new technology implementation, research, sustainability and other strategic areas.

"CRISIL GR&RS has a unique combination of talent, analytics and technology that makes it the ideal partner to help financial institutions achieve tactical and strategic goals, while managing complex risks and focusing on sustainable growth" says Jan. "It is exciting to join a leading strategy implementation partner to many of the world’s top financial institutions, poised for strong growth in global markets."

Jan joins from Moody’s Analytics, where he led the Banking Advisory Practice for the Americas. In this role, he oversaw projects with more than 100 institutions focused on credit risk transformation, balance sheet management, stress testing, transition to CECL, MRA remediation and portfolio management. These client institutions ranged from global Tier-I banks and insurers to community banks.

Based in London, Duncan will head the Coalition Greenwich leadership team, which offers strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry globally.

"I am excited to lead a team that sets the standard for strategic benchmarking in financial services," says Duncan. "Having been a client of Coalition Greenwich for more than a decade in various investment banking and strategy roles, I know the value our solutions provide, and I look forward to collaborating with our clients to grow their businesses."

Duncan joins from Citibank, where he led the strategy, digital channels, and capital management teams for the commercial banking business. As a member of Citi’s Commercial Bank Executive Committee, he was responsible for driving an ambitious growth strategy for the business.

Both Jan and Duncan will serve on CRISIL’s Executive Committee.

