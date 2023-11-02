ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-11-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.330 10.00% SSR – SSR MINING INC 18.350 -15.24% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.850 8.97% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.470 -6.62% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.980 8.89% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.850 -5.13% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.078 8.33% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.720 -3.36% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.350 7.69% AMC – AMCOR PLC 13.660 -2.98% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 3.010 6.74% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.510 -2.97% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.300 6.48% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.365 -2.67% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.730 6.46% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.580 -2.61% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.440 6.02% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.910 -2.49% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.340 5.97% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 33.850 -2.48% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.130 5.63% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.770 -2.33% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.790 5.57% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.520 -2.32% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.240 5.53% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.850 -2.30% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.600 5.26% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.640 -2.22% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.815 5.16% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.520 -1.95% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 9.420 5.02% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 113.790 -1.80% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.210 5.00% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.305 -1.61% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 33.800 4.81% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.855 -1.59% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 152.090 4.78% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.635 -1.51% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 16.540 4.55% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.280 -1.49%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms