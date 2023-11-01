Visa partners with Taronga Conservation Society Australia to support wildlife conservation

PR NewsWire | 10:14 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Visa, a world leader in digital payments, is proud to have entered into a long-term partnership with Taronga Conservation Society Australia, becoming the preferred payment partner at Taronga Zoo in Sydney and Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo.

The three year-long partnership will see the two organisations collaborate on a range of exclusive experiences and benefits that will be offered to international and domestic Visa cardholders. Visa has also committed to supporting Taronga’s conservation projects, which will in future expand to support Taronga’s ongoing Koala conservation work and education around Koalas.

"We are passionate about inspiring sustainable experiences for our cardholders and because of Taronga’s conservation research, action and advocacy, every visit, stay and transaction at these iconic destinations has the power to help protect Australian wildlife," said Visa’s Group Country Manager for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, Julian Potter.

"We look forward to offering our international and domestic cardholders some truly special experiences through this exciting new partnership."

To celebrate the partnership, Visa cardholders will see Taronga’s Zoo Friends annual membership joining fee waived throughout the month of November, a saving of $20 per household whilst giving them 365 access to both Zoos and many other benefits. Further details can be found at https://taronga.org.au/zoo-friends-visa-promotion.

Taronga is a globally recognised leader in wildlife conservation and has been honoured with the prestigious World Association of Zoos and Aquarium (WAZA) Conservation Award.

"At Taronga, we are selective about our corporate partnerships. We want to partner and work with brands that are aligned with our vision of securing a shared future for wildlife and people. We admire Visa’s commitment to sustainability and protecting the planet, which is why we are proud to welcome them as a corporate partner," Taronga Conservation Society Australia CEO Cameron Kerr AO said.

Through its breed and release conservation programs of vulnerable Australian species including the greater bilby, Chuditch and regent honeyeater, as well as wildlife care and rehabilitation at the two Taronga Wildlife Hospitals, Taronga has been able to release more than 55,000 animals back into the wild.

About VISA

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Taronga Conservation Society Australia

Taronga Conservation Society Australia (Taronga) is a leader in the fields of conservation, research, animal welfare, wildlife rehabilitation and environmental education. Taronga is a not-for-profit organisation with an absolute commitment to conservation and securing a shared future for wildlife and people. Taronga is the leading contributor to veterinary services in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation in NSW, and every year, 1,500 animals are admitted to the Taronga Wildlife Hospitals in Sydney and Dubbo.

