The Overnight Report: Fingers Crossed

Daily Market Reports | 9:10 AM

This story features WEEBIT NANO LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WBT

World Overnight SPI Overnight 6818.00 + 35.00 0.52% S&P ASX 200 6780.70 + 7.80 0.12% S&P500 4193.80 + 26.98 0.65% Nasdaq Comp 12851.24 + 61.76 0.48% DJIA 33052.87 + 123.91 0.38% S&P500 VIX 18.14 – 1.61 – 8.15% US 10-year yield 4.88 0.00 0.00% USD Index 106.72 + 0.58 0.55% FTSE100 7321.72 – 5.67 – 0.08% DAX30 14810.34 + 93.80 0.64%

By Greg Peel

Little Trouble in Big China

The futures had said up 29 yesterday morning, which seemed a little cautious given a solid bounce on Wall Street overnight, and indeed the ASX200 opened up 44 points. It struggled to hang on to that level, before Chinese data scuppered the rally.

The rally in the index that is. Eight of eleven sectors closed higher on the day.

China’s manufacturing sector surprisingly slipped back into contraction in October, indicating again that Beijing is simply not doing enough to stimulate the economy, or simply doesn’t have the capacity.

The manufacturing PMI fell back to 49.5 from 50.2 in September. September had offered a glimmer of hope as the sector snuck into expansion. Economists had forecast a steady 50.2 for October.

The services sector PMI fell to 50.6 from 51.7 to mark the lowest level since Beijing lifted the lockdowns early this year. Forecasts were for 51.8.

The materials sector fell -1.1%.

Elsewhere, it appeared bargain hunting had emerged in the most knocked-down sectors, as real estate gained 1.1%, staples 0.8% and the banks 0.7%, with gains also seen in discretionary, communication services and industrials.

This despite Aussie bond yields rising another 3- 5points.

Technology (-0.7%) and utilities (-0.4%) didn’t get the memo, with Weebit Nano ((WBT)) the worst index performer on the day with an -8.3% loss, while Block ((SQ2)) fell -4.1% to take the bronze. The largest shareholder in Origin Energy ((ORG)), AusSuper, said it would vote against the Brookfield takeover.

Adding up the sector moves, against a mere 7 point gain for the index, simply underscores the fact the local index is mainly led by rocks, and little else.

Harking back to staples, Inghams Group ((ING)) provided a trading update and shot up 7.9% to be the best index performer.

There may have been some last-day-of-month influence yesterday in holding the market back, materials notwithstanding, as the S&P500 managed to add another 0.7% last night following 1.4% on Monday night, and our futures are up 35 points this morning when futures were only up 29 yesterday morning.

The market will nevertheless need to position ahead of tonight’s Fed decision.

BHP Group ((BHP)) holds its AGM today.

Are We There Yet?

If the Fed leaves its funds rate on hold tonight no one will be surprised. What Wall Street will want to hear is acknowledgement the 50 point rally in the ten-year bond yield since the September meeting, at which the rate was left on hold, equates effectively to two hikes, and hence “financial conditions” have tightened sufficiently not to require another hike.

What Wall Street would really love to hear “so we’re done”, but they won’t declare it, even if that proves to be the case.

Last night, Wall Street opened lower following Monday night’s solid rebound. We could put that down to caution ahead of the Fed, but in recent times the market has risen on the day ahead, so not necessarily so.

We might point to the last day of the month, but either way Wall Street turned from early falls and rallied once more to the close. Not quite the strength of Monday night, but back-to-back gains were nonetheless welcomed.

Despite the gains, all three major indices closed down for the third straight month. The last time this happened for the Dow and S&P500 was from March 2020. During the month the US ten-year bond yield hit 5% for the first time since 2007.

In economic news, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell to 102.6 from 104.3 in September.

“Consumer fears of an impending recession remain elevated,” the Board said, “consistent with the short and shallow economic contraction we anticipate for the first half of 2024”.

In earnings news, Caterpillar (Dow) fell -6.7% on result, citing weak demand from China.

The Fed will deliver its statement tonight, and just as influential will be the announced level of distribution of US Treasury issuance across the yield curve.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1983.10 – 12.40 – 0.62% Silver (oz) 22.82 – 0.57 – 2.44% Copper (lb) 3.64 – 0.00 – 0.13% Aluminium (lb) 1.01 + 0.01 1.39% Nickel (lb) 8.06 – 0.21 – 2.50% Zinc (lb) 1.10 – 0.01 – 1.25% West Texas Crude 81.34 – 1.19 – 1.44% Brent Crude 87.41 – 0.38 – 0.43% Iron Ore (t) 122.33 – 0.21 – 0.17%

Blame China.

The Aussie is down -0.6% at US$0.6337, matching a rise in the US dollar.

Forex traders will be feeling very giddy, but the Aussie remains stuck in the 63s.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 35 points or 0.5%.

Today brings numbers locally for building approvals and house prices.

The US will hear from the Fed and the Treasury, and see private sector jobs numbers and monthly job openings.

October manufacturing PMIs will be released across the globe.

Along with BHP, among other companies holding AGMs today are Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)), Megaport ((MP1)), Sims ((SGM)) and Vicinity Centres ((VCX)).

Amcor ((AMC)) and Janus Henderson ((JHG)) report quarterly earnings.

US earnings season calendar: https://www.ii.co.uk/investing-with-ii/international-investing/us-earnings-season

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 31 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 6780.70 -0.68% -3.80% -3.80% -3.67%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AGY Argosy Minerals Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie AZS Azure Minerals Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter BXB Brambles Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi CSS Clean Seas Seafood Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter FMG Fortescue Metals Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS HVN Harvey Norman Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS IGO IGO Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi JHG Janus Henderson Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter LTR Liontown Resources Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter PDN Paladin Energy Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi PLS Pilbara Minerals Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS RMD ResMed Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley RMS Ramelius Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SFR Sandfire Resources Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms