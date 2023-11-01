Syqe Medical’s Revolutionary SyqeAir Inhaler Obtains ARTG Approval in Australia, Marking a Historic Milestone in the Field of Medicinal Cannabis Treatment

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Syqe Medical, a global leader in innovative medical inhalation technology, together with Australian sponsor and distribution partner Novachem, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its mission to improve the lives of patients worldwide. The company’s groundbreaking SyqeAir Inhaler has received approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and has been included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG). This marks the first and only metered-dose cannabis inhaler to obtain ARTG approval in Australia.



SyqeAir Metered-Dose Medicinal Cannabis Inhaler

SyqeAir is a revolutionary medical device designed to administer low, metered, and consistent doses of medicinal cannabis by inhalation, aerosolised from dried milled flowers. It has undergone clinical validation through three clinical trials as well as real-world evidence publications, demonstrating its safety and effectiveness: patients can experience a fast reduction in the intensity of pain[1], improved sleep and quality of life, with minimal psychoactive adverse events compared to other administration routes of medicinal cannabis.[2],[3]

Designed for both home use and managed healthcare settings, SyqeAir is comprised of the Inhaler and a pre-loaded Cartridge containing 60 uniform doses of pharmaceutical-grade, standardized, full-spectrum raw cannabis flowers. The cannabis inside the Cartridges is cultivated under EU-GMP regulations by the Dutch company Bedrocan®. From the moment the Cartridge is inserted into the Inhaler, it is ready for immediate use, eliminating the need for prior preparations or direct handling of the cannabis. This enables patients to discreetly incorporate the treatment into their daily routine.

Syqe has recently signed a first-of-its-kind strategic agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Defense to provide its Inhaler to all its veterans suffering from chronic pain and PTSD who need medicinal cannabis treatment.

Hagit Kamin, CEO of SyqeAir, commented, "Receiving ARTG approval in Australia is a significant achievement for our company. We are excited to collaborate with healthcare professionals and organisations in Australia to expand access to the SyqeAir Inhaler, enabling patients to benefit from reliable and consistent medicinal cannabis treatment."

Jacob Vogel, Director of Global Sales at Syqe Medical, said, "This is another big milestone in our journey to bring medicinal cannabis treatment into 21st-century medical standards, providing patients and health care professionals a safer clinical option."

Andrew Heath, Novachem’s Medical Products Manager, said, "This is a landmark achievement for both Novachem and Syqe Medical. The SyqeAir Inhaler represents a significant step forward in the medicinal cannabis industry, offering patients and healthcare professionals a safer, consistent, and easy-to-use delivery system. Additionally, this approval opens up new reimbursement opportunities, making this advanced treatment more accessible to patients who need it most."

1. Almog S, et al. Eur J Pain. 2020 May 23;24(8):1505–16. doi:10.1002/ejp.1605.

2. Aviram, J., Atzmony, D., & Eisenberg, E. (2022). Long-term effectiveness and safety of medical cannabis administered through the metered-dose Syqe Inhaler. Pain reports, 7(3), e1011.

3. Aviram J, Glezerman M, Hayam E, Belobrov R, Procaccia S, Meiri D, Eisenberg E. Evaluating Sex Differences in Efficacy, Safety and Pharmacokinetics in Patients Treated with Cannabis by a Metered-Dose Inhaler. Pharmaceuticals (Basel). 2023 Oct.

About Syqe Medical:

Syqe Medical is a pioneering MedTech company founded with the mission to relieve the pain and suffering of as many patients as possible in the fastest possible way, using advanced technologies. The company’s flagship product, the SyqeAir Inhaler, is the world’s only platform that enables physicians and patients to control medicinal cannabis treatment with metered and consistent doses of THC to improve the quality of life of the patients and allow them to establish a functioning daily routine. Syqe holds over 150 granted patents globally.

For more information, please visit www.syqe.com.

About Novachem:

Novachem is a leading Australian distribution company dedicated to providing innovative healthcare solutions. Through strategic partnerships and collaborations with cutting-edge medical technology companies like Syqe Medical, Novachem aims to improve patient care and access to advanced medical treatments.

Media contact:

Novachem

Andrew Heath

Website: www.novachem.com.au

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +61 3 8415 1255

Syqe Medical

Jacob Vogel

Email: [email protected]

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms