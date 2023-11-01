PR NewsWire | Nov 01 2023

SYDNEY, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Australia is embracing a new era in portable power solutions, and Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has officially launched its highly acclaimed products, the Solar Generator 2000 Plus and Solar Generator 300 Plus, in the Australian market. With a legacy spanning over 11 years, a remarkable track record of 3 million units sold worldwide, and endorsements from more than 200 authoritative media and organizations, Jackery is set to redefine the landscape of portable power solutions Down Under.



Jackery Unveils its Solar Generators in the Australian Market: A Game-Changer in Portable Power Solutions

Jackery’s commitment to next-gen sustainability is evident through their TÜV SÜD carbon footprint verification, prestigious SEAL Sustainable Product Award, TIME Best Inventions of 2023 Award, making them a clear choice for a greener future.

Jackery is well-equipped to enhance your adventures, outdoor gatherings, work setups, and emergency power backup needs with its two flagship products:

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is a remarkable power solution designed for those seeking reliable and sustainable energy options. With its expandable capacity of up to 13A/638.4Ah/12kWh, this solar generator offers an incredible range of power potential. A single 45.6Ah (2kWh) unit is capable of powering an entire day of camping, and the flexibility to add-on battery packs allows for extended off-grid living, providing up to a week of uninterrupted power. The advanced LFP battery technology ensures longevity, with a lifespan of up to 10 years with daily use and up to 4000 charge cycles while maintaining 70% battery health.

is a remarkable power solution designed for those seeking reliable and sustainable energy options. With its expandable capacity of up to 13A/638.4Ah/12kWh, this solar generator offers an incredible range of power potential. A single 45.6Ah (2kWh) unit is capable of powering an entire day of camping, and the flexibility to add-on battery packs allows for extended off-grid living, providing up to a week of uninterrupted power. The advanced LFP battery technology ensures longevity, with a lifespan of up to 10 years with daily use and up to 4000 charge cycles while maintaining 70% battery health. The Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus, your first solar generator, weighing a mere 3.75 kg, is the epitome of portability, fitting snugly in your backpack and making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures. Despite its compact size, it’s a reliable solar generator, featuring an LFP battery capable of enduring up to 3000 charge cycles to reach 80% battery health, ensuring long-lasting performance. Safety is a top priority, with high FCC/CE and UL certifications. This next-gen solar generator not only operates quietly, but is also emission-free.

Whether you’re seeking a reliable and sustainable energy solution for extended off-grid living or a compact, solar generator for outdoor adventures, Jackery has you covered. Their range of products ensures you have access to power when you need it, all while minimizing your environmental impact.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms