Australian eSigning innovator Annature announces key transition in leadership team

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Annature, Australia’s leading eSigning and client verification provider, today announced a significant transition in its leadership team. Annature co-founder and CEO, Amreeta Abbott, has chosen to step down from her role and exit the company, effective 01 November. Following this decision, Annature co-founder and current CTO, Corey Cacic, will now take over as CEO.



Corey Cacic, Annature CEO

A highly-awarded fintech entrepreneur, Abbott has been instrumental in Annature’s success as an innovative, Australian-founded-and-operated provider for small business and enterprise. Abbott’s vision for Annature built on the extensive experience and insights she gained from her previous fintech venture, NowInfinity, which she grew from inception and successfully sold in 2020 for $25 million to ASX-listed company Class Limited.

Abbott’s leadership has been pivotal in establishing Annature as both a viable competitor to global eSigning players like DocuSign and a pioneering market leader in client verification. After three years as Annature CEO, Abbott is stepping down to focus on her family and explore further board opportunities. Abbott currently serves on a number of high-profile Boards, including as CarExpert’s first female Board member, and is open to considering new board positions where her extensive experience and insights can be leveraged. Vitalii Symon, another co-founder, will also be exiting the company to pursue new opportunities following his move overseas.

Commenting on her decision, Abbott said, "Co-founding Annature and witnessing its growth has been a true privilege. After such an incredible journey, the decision to step down wasn’t easy. However, I’ve decided now is the right time to focus on my family and personal endeavours, while also seeing the world, which simply has not been possible before now. I also look forward to sharing what I’ve learned with other market disruptors. I know that under Corey’s leadership, Annature will continue to grow and innovate as Australia’s preeminent eSigning and client verification provider."

Having worked alongside Abbott to build Annature, Corey Cacic is a natural successor to the role of CEO. In his tenure as CTO, Cacic has been the driving force behind Annature’s technological advancements, transforming intricate concepts into practical solutions that align seamlessly with the company’s overarching vision. Cacic’s appointment as CEO comes as a formality, recognising his comprehensive involvement and multifaceted role within the organisation.

"I’m honoured to take on the role of CEO, and wholeheartedly thank Amreeta for the entrepreneurial vision and tenacity she has brought to Annature," Cacic commented. "Building on the strong foundation we’ve laid together, I am eager to steer Annature towards even greater excellence, advancing our mission of providing cutting-edge eSigning and Identity verification solutions. The journey thus far has been immensely rewarding, and I am excited about elevating Annature’s impact in the global market."

Under Cacic’s leadership, the Annature team is now looking ahead to growing the team and taking Annature to other global markets. For more information about this announcement and Annature, please visit www.annature.com.au

ABOUT ANNATURE:

Annature is Australia’s leading eSignature and client verification provider, established in 2020. We offer secure and efficient digital signing solutions ideal for businesses needing to send documents electronically and conduct client verifications seamlessly. Our user-friendly platform, competitive pricing, and dedicated support team set us apart, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective service for our clients. With strategic partnerships and integrations with various cloud software providers, we strive to deliver a holistic solution that meets the evolving needs of businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

