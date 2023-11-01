ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-11-23

Daily Market Reports | Nov 01 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 10.71% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.345 -6.76% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.745 10.37% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.095 -4.78% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.950 8.94% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.510 -4.51% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.200 8.11% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.380 -4.50% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.020 7.94% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.340 6.77% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.345 -4.17% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.165 6.45% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.072 -4.00% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.630 6.05% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 9.170 -3.88% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.375 5.63% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.470 -3.61% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 13.220 5.59% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.075 -3.59% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.300 5.26% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.540 -3.54% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.820 5.22% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.093 -3.13% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 78.400 5.18% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.310 -3.13% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.530 4.86% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.560 -3.11% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.860 4.83% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.420 -2.74% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.225 4.65% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.735 -2.65% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.580 4.57% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.480 -2.63% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.460 4.53% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.042 -2.33% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.810 4.52% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.590 -2.18% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.300 4.42% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.170 -2.09%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms