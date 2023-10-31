ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.680 7.92% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.370 -11.90% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.680 7.63% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.185 -9.76% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.100 4.81% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.150 -8.37% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.750 4.73% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.310 -8.31% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.115 4.55% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.665 -7.64% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.070 3.88% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.075 -7.41% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.560 3.73% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.090 3.47% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.215 -6.52% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.095 3.30% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 13.180 3.29% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.560 3.23% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.160 -5.88% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.305 3.16% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.770 -5.18% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 15.600 3.04% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.015 -5.14% DXS – DEXUS 6.480 2.86% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.070 -4.61% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.360 2.86% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 60.710 -4.14% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.650 2.80% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 57.760 -4.05% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.720 2.78% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.096 -4.00% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 32.270 2.71% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.670 -3.93% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.800 2.56% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 9.540 -3.93% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.700 2.41% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.285 -3.39%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms