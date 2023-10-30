The Monday Report – 30 October 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:04 AM

By Greg Peel

Testing Times

The local market proved resilient on Friday despite further weakness on Wall Street, having bounced off its 52-week low on Thursday. Unfortunately, that technical rally, for what it was worth, will not be sustained today. We’ll be testing that 52-week low from the open.

The ASX200 was up 33 points at lunchtime but faded to the close, which is not unsurprising on a Friday when geopolitics prevail.

Staples found some buying (+1.3%) after a tough time of late while materials (+0.6%) and energy (+0.7%) were the major drivers. Utilities helped with +0.9%.

The banks gained 0.2%.

The ten-year yield eased off -6 points but not enough to prevent further weakness in discretionary, which fell -0.1% despite Harvey Norman ((HVN)) rallying 4.8% on a sales update and announced buyback. Technology fell -0.8%, industrials -0.6% and communication services fell -0.6%.

Real estate managed only +0.1% while healthcare lost -0.3% on a -4.0% drop for ResMed ((RMD)) on its quarterly result.

Aussie yields fell following Wall Street, but Australia’s PPI rose 1.8% in the September quarter having risen only 0.5% in the March quarter. This number only ratifies expectations of an RBA rate hike next week, despite the annual rate ticking down to 3.8% from 3.9%.

We can blame higher prices for construction outputs, petrol and electricity, compounded by broad-based price increases in services, particularly health and childcare services.

Metals prices were all higher on Friday night, likely reflecting hope in China’s new stimulus plan. Oil prices rose 2% and gold once again returned to the US$2000/oz level.

In the latter cases, Israel’s invasion of Gaza was the driver. Fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East have intensified.

Which would explain to some extent why our futures were down -67 points on Saturday morning, or -1.0% to the S&P500’s -0.5%. The S&P’s fall was mostly about earnings results, and strength in commodity prices would at any other time be supportive for our market.

A fall of -67 points would take the index quickly down through the 52-week low of 6776, swinging the technicals in the other direction.