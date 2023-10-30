ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.565 32.94% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.230 -26.98% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.110 6.57% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.490 -11.70% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.245 3.75% IGO – IGO LIMITED 9.690 -9.01% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 3.45% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.545 -8.40% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.440 3.26% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.610 -5.74% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.470 3.01% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.290 -5.57% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.365 2.82% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 63.330 -5.52% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.700 2.78% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.425 -5.00% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.042 2.44% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.690 -4.83% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.410 2.40% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.390 -4.78% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.530 2.34% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.415 -4.60% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.850 2.21% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.320 -4.48% XRO – XERO LIMITED 106.820 2.20% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 1.995 -4.09% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.720 2.13% CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT 2.990 -3.86% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.300 2.06% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.770 -3.83% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.020 2.03% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.780 -3.70% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.430 1.96% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.395 -3.66% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.180 1.80% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.820 -3.64% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.700 1.80% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.955 -3.54% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.485 1.71% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.870 -3.49%

