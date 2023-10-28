The Market In Numbers – 28 Oct 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 27 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 10766.820 -2.07% -4.69% -4.69% -6.16% -9.65% All Ordinaries 7014.20 -1.06% -3.25% -3.25% -2.87% -5.23% S&P ASX 200 6826.90 -1.07% -3.15% -3.15% -3.01% -5.23% S&P ASX 300 6777.70 -1.06% -3.16% -3.16% -3.21% -5.30% Communication Services 1442.60 -2.46% -2.96% -2.96% 2.23% -6.17% Consumer Discretionary 2914.70 -0.95% -4.84% -4.84% 6.75% -0.99% Consumer Staples 11884.90 -1.19% -3.53% -3.53% -5.24% -10.60% Energy 11378.30 -2.27% -2.74% -2.74% 3.09% 5.08% Financials 6107.40 -1.39% -3.12% -3.12% -3.95% -1.81% Health Care 34933.70 -0.48% -6.73% -6.73% -15.59% -15.40% Industrials 6121.50 -2.43% -6.27% -6.27% -1.81% -9.93% Info Technology 1594.90 -3.71% -7.35% -7.35% 13.48% -12.82% Materials 17279.80 0.87% 0.35% 0.35% -1.49% -4.17% Real Estate 2739.60 -4.38% -6.39% -6.39% -8.77% -10.00% Utilities 8663.40 1.73% 2.61% 2.61% 4.23% -0.81% A-REITs 1224.70 -4.48% -6.19% -6.19% -8.15% -9.60% All Technology Index 2309.00 -4.16% -6.42% -6.42% 15.13% -4.45% Banks 2516.10 -1.14% -2.53% -2.53% -4.92% 0.77% Gold Index 6813.70 -2.27% 8.84% 8.84% 15.12% 2.96% Metals & Mining 5792.60 1.22% 1.01% 1.01% -2.61% -4.37%

The World

Index 27 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7291.28 -1.50% -4.16% -4.16% -2.15% -3.19% DAX30 14687.41 -0.75% -4.54% -4.54% 5.49% -9.04% Hang Seng 17398.73 1.32% -2.31% -2.31% -12.05% -8.02% Nikkei 225 30991.69 -0.86% -2.72% -2.72% 18.77% -6.62% DJIA 32417.59 -2.14% -3.25% -3.25% -2.20% -5.78% S&P500 4117.37 -2.53% -3.98% -3.98% 7.24% -7.48% Nasdaq Comp 12643.01 -2.62% -4.36% -4.36% 20.80% -8.30%

Metals & Minerals

Index 27 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 1985.30 0.63% 6.49% 6.49% 10.71% 4.05% Silver (oz) 22.79 -0.78% 0.80% 0.80% -2.94% 1.15% Copper (lb) 3.5816 -0.32% -3.01% -3.01% -4.58% -3.64% Aluminium (lb) 0.9882 1.20% -2.14% -2.14% -15.85% 3.17% Nickel (lb) 8.0618 -2.76% -5.34% -5.34% -36.99% -9.42% Zinc (lb) 1.0906 0.67% -5.12% -5.12% -19.64% 4.01% Uranium (lb) weekly 73.00 5.04% 6.57% 6.57% 53.36% 29.89% Iron Ore (t) 117.05 0.00% -1.75% -1.75% 5.99% 2.76%

Energy

Index 27 Oct 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 83.61 -7.67% -8.83% -8.83% 7.10% 19.68% Brent Crude 88.38 -5.39% -7.11% -7.11% 8.47% 18.93%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

