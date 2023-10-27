The energy storage market in the Asia-Pacific region is booming, and high-quality energy storage enterprises stand out.

PR NewsWire | Oct 27 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From October 25 to 26, the All Energy Australia , a high-profile renewable energy exhibition in Australia, was grandly held in Melbourne. As the only fully clean and renewable energy professional in the Asia-Pacific region, it attracted much attention. EVE Energy brought a series of key products of Utility ESS, Residential ESS and Telecom ESS to the exhibition, showing its full-scenario solutions in the field of energy storage.

The AEA is a long-established industry exhibition in Australia. It stands out among the "renewable energy series" of exhibitions, covering the Asia-Pacific region. The exhibition includes various forms of clean and renewable energy, such as solar energy, wind energy, wave and tidal energy, clean coal, and carbon sequestration, as well as inverters and energy storage systems.

At present, Australia has ranked among the top in the global battery energy storage market, and the Asia-Pacific region will dominate the growth of global energy storage demand in the future. As of 2023, the total installed capacity of energy storage projects deployed in Australia has exceeded 40GW. According to Wood Mackenzie’s analysis, thanks to the support from the Australian government and a surge in energy generation, the installed capacity of battery energy storage systems deployed in Australia is expected to increase by 28% by 2032. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for 68% of the global battery energy storage market by 2026, according to data analytics firm Global Data. The rapid growth of energy storage demand in the Asia-Pacific region has attracted many excellent energy storage enterprises.

At the AEA 2023, EVE Energy brought power energy storage, household energy storage and communication energy storage application products, providing solutions for the rapid development of the Asia-Pacific energy storage market. As a global core energy storage battery solution provider, EVE Energy can comprehensively meet the needs of different types of customers in a multi-scenario and customized way. At present, the Company has reached cooperation with global power energy enterprises. It has participated in the construction of smart grids of State Grid and China Southern Power Grid and launched an energy storage battery project together with Linyang Energy in China. EVE Energy has signed strategic cooperation agreements with Powin, Wärtsilä and ABS respectively overseas.

Innovation is the driver for industry development. It is worth noting that the "Mr. Big" brought by EVE Energy at this exhibition is the first super-large laminated smart cell dedicated to energy storage in the industry, with an ultra-large capacity of 628Ah and 12,000 ultra-long cycles, which can meet the high economic requirements of the energy storage market, making the operating cost of energy storage power stations lower than that of pumped storage power stations.

The new "Mr. Giant" 5MWh standard energy storage system is configured with "Mr. Big". By reducing the number of battery cells by 35% and simplifying 47% of pack components, EVE Energy has increased the energy storage container capacity by 45.7%. By implementing automotive NTP non-thermally propagating technology,the stability and safety protection of the system can be greatly enhanced.In addition, the minimalist design makes it possible for a 5MWh energy storage container product to use a standard 20-foot container structure, reducing the cost of the battery cell system by 10%. It can be said that Mr. Giant has redefined ESS (energy storage system) with three advantages of "Easier, Safer and Superb-economic", which can cope with the subsequent growth of GWh large-scale projects and future long-term energy storage projects in the energy storage industry ahead of schedule.

As the world’s top 3 energy storage battery company in terms of shipment, EVE Energy is capable of global manufacturing, global delivery and global services. It has 13 production bases and multiple sales and service centers worldwide. Since this year, it has purchased land for its factory in Hungary and started construction for its factory in Malaysia. Recently, EVE Energy announced that it plans to invest in the construction of battery capacity in the US. EVE Energy is deepening its globalization layout and accelerating global carbon reduction actions. It can be foreseen that the green future of energy is not far away.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms