ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-10-23

Daily Market Reports | Oct 27 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.295 9.28% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 -9.38% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.050 7.69% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.270 -7.97% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.940 6.93% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.300 -7.53% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.315 6.78% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 13.190 -5.65% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.705 6.02% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.835 -4.92% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.810 5.19% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.435 4.82% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.350 -4.29% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.720 4.79% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 12.820 -4.19% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.600 4.65% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.605 -4.18% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.060 4.57% RMD – RESMED INC 21.560 -4.01% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.765 3.82% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.220 -3.48% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 36.360 3.59% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 26.570 -3.38% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.460 3.55% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 0.985 -2.96% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.650 3.52% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.310 -2.93% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 5.020 3.51% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.335 -2.90% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.740 3.50% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.390 -2.87% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.780 3.31% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.440 3.19% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 143.080 -2.85% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.250 3.16% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.850 -2.78% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.845 3.07% EVT – EVT LIMITED 10.160 -2.68%

