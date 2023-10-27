Arctech Shines at All Energy Australia 2023, Reinforces Commitment to the Australian Solar Market

PR NewsWire | Oct 27 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arctech, the globally renowned solar tracking solution provider, demonstrated its unwavering dedication to the Australian renewable energy landscape at the prestigious All Energy Australia 2023 event, held at the Melbourne Convention Center on October 25th and 26th.

Australia has seen rapid growth in solar PV adoption in recent years, driven by high electricity prices, favorable policies like solar rebates, and excellent solar resources across much of the country. Forecasts indicate Australia is on track to generate over 30% of its electricity from solar by 2030. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) estimates up to 75GW of solar capacity by 2040.

With a portfolio of 640MW in solar projects spanning 13 initiatives across the country, mainly in Queensland and Victoria, Arctech has firmly established Australia as a key strategic market. The company’s presence at the tradeshow marked a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to the Australian solar industry.



Arctech Team

During the event, Arctech’s dedicated team, encompassing technical experts, sales professionals, project specialists, and marketing gurus, engaged in insightful discussions with internationally acclaimed developers and EPC companies. Notable participants included Gentari, Iberdrola Australia Melbourne, Total Energy, and many more. These discussions paved the way for exciting collaborations and partnerships that will further catalyze the growth of renewable energy in the Australian market.



SkySmart II

A focal point of Arctech’s presence at All Energy Australia 2023 was the unveiling of a 3D model showcasing their flagship product, the SkySmart II. This 2P solar tracking solution boasts a cutting-edge Multi-point drive mechanism, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance. SkySmart II, together with SkyLine II and Skywings embedded with Multi-point drive mechanism, has made a significant impact since Arctech’s entry into the Australian market in 2018, providing innovative solutions for the evolving renewable energy landscape.

Arctech’s participation at All Energy Australia 2023 exemplifies its dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions in Australia and fostering collaborations with key stakeholders in the region. The company’s impressive track record, commitment to innovation, and unwavering support for the Australian solar sector continue to position Arctech as a leader in the global renewable energy industry.

About Arctech

Arctech is a world-leading provider of solar tracking solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of the sun to create sustainable energy sources. With a strong commitment to innovation and excellence, Arctech plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of renewable energy across the globe. Australia holds a special place in Arctech’s strategic plans, and the company remains committed to fostering a greener, more sustainable future for the country.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms