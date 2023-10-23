The Monday Report – 23 October 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:01 AM

By Greg Peel

Friday Selling

Friday was always going to be weak on the ASX as Wall Street fell again overnight with the US ten-year yield at the edge of 5%. There is little appetite for stocks under current geopolitical circumstances, reducing any desire to take risk home over the weekend.

A slight easing in Aussie bond yields on Friday was not enough to stem the tide, albeit the ASX200 did manage to recover to the 6900 level by the close, having hit 6878.

To no avail unfortunately. Wall Street was in no mood to buy on Friday either and our futures were down another -65 points on Saturday morning.

It didn’t help that resilience in iron ore appears now to be giving way to China’s property market woes, with developer Country Garden looking to join peer Evergrande in default and in need of government-assisted restructuring. Iron ore fell -4%, and the materials sector fell -1.7% to be the worst performer.

After Albemarle walked away, Liontown Resources ((LTR)) came back on the board following a tough time raising fresh capital and fell -32%. No sign of Gina Rinehart.

Financials was the other major contributor in falling -1.3%, having already taken a big hit during the week on higher yields. The CEO of Insignia Financial ((IFL)) announced his resignation and that stock fell -12.8%.

Energy was the only sector to close in the green, but 0.2% was hardly impressive given higher-still oil prices.

Healthcare saw further selling (-1.4%) as did technology (-1.4%) and communication services (-1.4%), with all other sectors falling by less than -1%.

Utilities (-0.3%) and industrials (-0.3%) tried to play defensive.

The afternoon recovery for the index to 6900 was likely a technical move, as the 200-day moving average is currently at 6898. We look set to crash through that today which itself is a significant technical trigger.

Not to the upside.