EBR Systems nominated for MTAA Excellence in Medical Technology award

PR NewsWire | 3:26 PM

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR), the developer of the world’s only wireless cardiac pacing device for heart failure, is pleased to announce it has been named as a nominee for the 2023 Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA) Kerrin Rennie award.

This nomination by the MTAA recognizes the potential of EBR Systems’ endocardial WiSE® CRT System, for improved cardiac synchronization. Unlike traditional CRT systems, which use leads (wires) to deliver electrical pulses to the heart, the leadless WiSE® CRT System uses a small Electrode implanted inside the left ventricle of the heart to receive signals from a small ultrasound Transmitter placed on the chest and convert them into electrical energy for enhanced cardiac function.

"We are excited to see our pioneering WiSE CRT System continue to receive recognition from industry bodies and the broad scientific community," says John McCutcheon, CEO and President of EBR Systems. "This nomination for the prestigious MTAA award is a testament to the hard work of our team and gives us confidence that our technology is well positioned for success as we focus on bringing our WiSE CRT System to patients in the near future."

Prior winners of the MTAA Kerrin Rennie award, which recognises individuals or companies who have contributed in an exceptional way to the medical technology industry in Australia, include Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Cochlear.

The WiSE CRT System is an investigational device in Australia and the US. EBR Systems released their positive pivotal SOLVE-CRT trial results in May, wherein the study met its safety and efficacy endpoints with a 16.4% improvement in heart function and an absence of device and procedure-related complications in 80.9% of patients.

The MTAA is a national association representing companies in the medical technology industry aiming to ensure that the benefits of medical technology are delivered effectively in the Australian community.

The winner will be announced at the MTAA MedTech Industry Awards Dinner held on 30th of October 2023 at the Sydney International Convention Centre (ICC).

About EBR Systems (ASX: EBR)

Silicon Valley-based EBR Systems (ASX: EBR) is dedicated to superior treatment of cardiac rhythm disease by providing more physiologically effective stimulation through wireless cardiac pacing. The patented proprietary Wireless Stimulation Endocardially (WiSE) technology was developed to eliminate the need for cardiac pacing leads, historically the major source of complications and reliability issues in cardiac rhythm disease management. The initial product is designed to eliminate the need for coronary sinus leads to stimulate the left ventricle in heart failure patients requiring Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT). Future products potentially address wireless endocardial stimulation for bradycardia and other non-cardiac indications.

EBR Systems’ WiSE® Technology

EBR Systems’ WiSE technology is the world’s only wireless, endocardial (inside the heart) pacing system in clinical use for stimulating the heart’s left ventricle. This has long been a goal of cardiac pacing companies since internal stimulation of the left ventricle is thought to be a potentially superior, more anatomically correct pacing location. WiSE technology enables cardiac pacing of the left ventricle with a novel cardiac implant that is roughly the size of a large grain of rice. The need for a pacing wire on the outside of the heart’s left ventricle – and the attendant problems – are potentially eliminated. WiSE is an investigational device and is not currently available for sale in the US or Australia.

