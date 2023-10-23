ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.750
|41.51%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.150
|-9.09%
|RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.150
|36.36%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.105
|-8.70%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.800
|22.14%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.920
|-8.50%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.330
|15.16%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|2.680
|-7.59%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|3.640
|10.30%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.280
|-7.25%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|1.085
|9.60%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.580
|-7.25%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|31.860
|5.29%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.800
|-5.33%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.300
|5.26%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.800
|-5.26%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.370
|4.23%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|56.440
|-5.22%
|COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT
|1.160
|3.57%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|10.580
|-5.20%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|23.440
|3.53%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.930
|-4.62%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.800
|3.32%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.420
|-4.55%
|GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA
|2.190
|3.30%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.610
|-4.45%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.155
|3.13%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.330
|-4.35%
|GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP
|0.550
|2.80%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|1.160
|-4.13%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.185
|2.78%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.525
|-4.09%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|19.440
|2.64%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.940
|-4.08%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.610
|2.52%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|4.000
|-4.08%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|2.090
|2.45%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.370
|-3.90%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|7.110
|2.45%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|4.470
|-3.87%
