ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.750 41.51% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 -9.09% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 36.36% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.105 -8.70% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.800 22.14% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.920 -8.50% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.330 15.16% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.680 -7.59% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.640 10.30% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.280 -7.25% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.085 9.60% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.580 -7.25% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 31.860 5.29% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.800 -5.33% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.300 5.26% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.800 -5.26% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.370 4.23% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 56.440 -5.22% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.160 3.57% IGO – IGO LIMITED 10.580 -5.20% RMD – RESMED INC 23.440 3.53% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.930 -4.62% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.800 3.32% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.420 -4.55% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.190 3.30% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.610 -4.45% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.155 3.13% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.330 -4.35% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.550 2.80% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.160 -4.13% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.185 2.78% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.525 -4.09% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 19.440 2.64% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.940 -4.08% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.610 2.52% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.000 -4.08% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.090 2.45% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.370 -3.90% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.110 2.45% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.470 -3.87%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms