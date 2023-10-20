ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.530 16.48% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.900 -31.90% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.760 13.25% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.040 -12.82% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.520 5.56% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.685 -12.18% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.800 4.05% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.810 -8.99% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.975 3.17% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 8.400 -8.70% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 12.400 2.99% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.650 -7.37% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 2.86% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.165 -5.71% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.010 2.81% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.390 -5.53% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.385 2.67% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.210 -5.47% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.195 2.63% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.120 -5.08% EVT – EVT LIMITED 10.750 2.38% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.660 -5.04% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.680 2.22% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.310 -4.62% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.300 2.17% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.880 2.13% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.580 -4.24% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.060 1.92% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.560 -4.14% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 8.000 1.91% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.845 -3.98% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.285 1.79% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.980 -3.92% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.470 1.77% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.210 -3.88% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.380 1.47% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 10.680 -3.87% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.770 1.47% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 18.940 -3.81%

