ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-10-23

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.360 7.09% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.200 -10.07% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.780 6.85% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 13.630 -7.84% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.320 6.75% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.890 -7.29% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.670 6.35% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.020 -6.42% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.115 4.55% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.875 -6.02% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.115 4.55% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.110 -5.45% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.980 4.36% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.375 4.17% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.860 -5.39% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 30.530 4.09% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.980 -5.31% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.820 3.68% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.530 -4.89% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.445 3.49% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.080 -4.85% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.230 3.19% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.295 -4.84% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.510 2.72% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.665 -4.58% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.600 2.56% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.270 -4.51% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.600 2.56% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.150 -4.41% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.010 2.55% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.860 -4.35% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.415 2.47% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.875 2.46% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.430 -4.33% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.955 2.36% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.810 -4.08% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.440 2.30% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 61.040 -3.95%

