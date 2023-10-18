ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-10-23

Daily Market Reports | Oct 18 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|3.130
|13.82%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|11.970
|-30.53%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|7.570
|11.49%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.090
|-8.79%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|1.035
|7.81%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.180
|-7.69%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|1.535
|7.34%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|5.460
|-7.61%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.110
|6.87%
|NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
|25.130
|-6.58%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.425
|6.25%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.445
|-6.32%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|4.750
|6.03%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|31.770
|-5.42%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.570
|5.28%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.190
|-5.00%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|2.720
|5.02%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|-4.35%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|12.230
|4.98%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|1.680
|-4.27%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|1.290
|4.88%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.420
|-3.96%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.110
|4.76%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.380
|-3.80%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.840
|4.63%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|2.540
|-3.42%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.890
|4.09%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.285
|-3.39%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|4.340
|4.08%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|10.410
|-3.16%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.285
|4.05%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.910
|-3.05%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|3.590
|3.76%
|CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.640
|-2.94%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|1.150
|3.60%
|HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.580
|-2.72%
|SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
|0.305
|3.39%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.180
|-2.70%
|SSR – SSR MINING INC
|21.950
|3.25%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.595
|-2.46%
