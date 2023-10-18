ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-10-23

Daily Market Reports | Oct 18 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.130 13.82% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 11.970 -30.53% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.570 11.49% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.090 -8.79% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.035 7.81% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.180 -7.69% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.535 7.34% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.460 -7.61% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.110 6.87% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 25.130 -6.58% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.425 6.25% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.445 -6.32% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.750 6.03% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 31.770 -5.42% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.570 5.28% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.720 5.02% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 12.230 4.98% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.680 -4.27% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.290 4.88% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.420 -3.96% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.110 4.76% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.380 -3.80% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.840 4.63% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.540 -3.42% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.890 4.09% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.285 -3.39% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.340 4.08% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.410 -3.16% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.285 4.05% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.910 -3.05% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.590 3.76% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.640 -2.94% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.150 3.60% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.580 -2.72% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.305 3.39% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.180 -2.70% SSR – SSR MINING INC 21.950 3.25% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.595 -2.46%

