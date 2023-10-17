ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-10-23

Daily Market Reports | Oct 17 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.395 9.72% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.910 -11.53% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.230 6.96% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.960 -9.00% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.715 6.72% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.180 -7.69% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5.470 5.60% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.315 -5.97% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.195 5.41% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.360 -5.26% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.295 5.36% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.750 -4.84% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.105 5.00% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.100 4.73% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.042 -4.55% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.445 4.71% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.086 -4.44% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 35.540 3.86% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.405 3.85% APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.020 -3.77% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.460 3.71% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.435 -3.69% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.590 3.60% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.925 -3.65% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.760 3.30% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.350 -3.33% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.140 3.17% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.235 -3.14% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 5.940 3.13% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.170 -3.02% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.980 3.13% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.980 -2.94% 360 – LIFE360 INC 8.400 3.07% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.260 -2.93% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.530 2.91% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.150 2.87% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 29.610 -2.50%

