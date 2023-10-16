ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-10-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.970 8.24% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.044 -12.00% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.630 5.84% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.640 -9.28% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.315 5.00% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.760 4.74% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.070 -8.74% SSR – SSR MINING INC 21.560 4.61% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.210 -8.70% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.750 4.17% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.185 -7.50% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.645 4.11% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.685 -5.87% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.810 4.02% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.055 -5.80% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.450 3.73% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.910 -5.52% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 26.860 3.31% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.645 -5.15% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.400 3.17% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.150 -4.96% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.980 3.16% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.410 -4.65% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.690 3.07% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.510 -4.62% RMD – RESMED INC 22.170 2.92% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.410 -4.58% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.235 2.92% APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.060 -4.50% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.380 2.70% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.395 -4.45% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.725 2.68% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 68.890 -4.45% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.965 2.66% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.050 -4.33% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.390 2.63% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.110 -4.31% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.445 2.48% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.670 -4.29%

