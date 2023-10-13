AUSTRALIA’S LOVE FOR EGGS CRACKS A NEW MILESTONE: AUSSIES ARE EATING MORE EGGS THAN EVER BEFORE

PR NewsWire | 6:00 AM

18.9 million eggs are consumed in Australia each day

each day World Egg Day takes place 13 October 2023

New research reveals Australians feel dinnertime pressure

SYDNEY, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eggs, the original superfood, has cracked a new milestone with 18.9 million eggs consumed in Australia every day. This equates to a total of 6.9 billion eggs consumed this past year*.

The new data has been released to mark World Egg Day, an opportunity to celebrate the humble egg. Versatile and convenient, eggs contain 13 essential vitamins, nutrients, plus they are a filling and affordable source of protein for families.

Aussie eating habits revealed

To further unpack Australians’ eating habits, Australian Eggs commissioned new research in partnership with YouGov. The survey found that one in three (35%) Australians who typically cook dinner find cooking a pressure-filled experience.

Those Aussies revealed their top dinnertime pressures are:

The cooking/prep time involved (52%)

Feeling too tired/exhausted (52%)

The clean-up involved (47%)

The effort and planning involved (47%)

Expensive groceries (41%)

Lacking inspiration ideas (40%)

Fussy eaters (27%)

When it comes to deciding what to cook for dinner, the top three elements Australians prioritise are (1) taste and flavour, (2) simplicity and time efficiency, and (3) nutrition. In fact, more than half (60%) of Australians admit they are only willing to spend no more than 15 minutes cleaning up post-dinner, with one in four (26%) only able to tolerate 10 minutes or less.

The research also uncovered that on average Australians have at least three meals on a weekly rotation. Generationally, Baby Boomers are the most likely to have a whopping seven meals on rotation.

To help shake up dinnertime routines and ease pressures, Australian Eggs has released a raft of new egg-led recipes for World Egg Day. An injection of inspiration set to brighten mealtimes, the recipes include Cake Tin Carbonara, Pancake Tacos, Soba Noodle Nourish Bowl, Spring Vegetable Pie, Air Fryer Hash Brown Toast and more.

Rowan McMonnies, Managing Director of Australian Eggs said: "With egg consumption on the rise it’s clear that Australians are truly embracing the versatility of eggs and turning to them for lunch, dinner and of course, breakfast.

"We’re proud that eggs continue to offer an affordable, nutrient-dense solution that brings joy to mealtimes, in the face of cost of living challenges. We hope our latest recipe inspiration will help answer the perennial ‘What’s for dinner?’ conundrum!"

Australian Eggs is a member-owned, not-for-profit organisation providing marketing, research and development services for the benefit of Australian egg farmers.

